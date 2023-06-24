Mistakes You Are Making When You Order A Burger At A Sit-Down Restaurant

You're hungry, you get seated at a restaurant, and you're about to order a burger from the menu. Nobody wants you to turn hangry, so go ahead. Asking for a burger is pretty straightforward, but getting exactly what you want with the right taste is something else. Believe it or not, there are some mistakes you can make when choosing a burger from a restaurant menu.

Sure, you can make your own restaurant-style burger, like this copycat Shake Shack Shackburger recipe that includes not pulling apart the bun so it springs open. You can even create famous chef Bobby Flay's burger with a twist that has bacon and cheese in the patty and a sauce made from mayonnaise mixed with mustard, ketchup, and smoked paprika. But dining out is half the fun.

When you do dine out, know what to do when you want a burger at a sit-down restaurant — from ordering the right patty and bun to getting the toppings right, too. In addition, know how you can avoid certain mistakes and improve your burger-eating experience.