Why Vegetables Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

When you were a kid, did you push veggies around your plate hoping they would magically disappear? Or did you hold back from digging into bowls of vegetables served during family dinners? The odor of boiling cauliflower and the taste of limp, watery green beans are enough to put anyone off. And in plenty of homes across the country, vegetable sides have often been relegated to must-have dishes rather than ones you relish and enjoy. What happened? How come as an adult you can't get enough of those scrummy veggies when you eat out? In fact, you might love vegetable dishes so much that you're inspired to try to recreate these sides at home. Give these copycat Texas Roadhouse green beans a go with crunchy bits of bacon. Or dig into a creamy Chick-fil-A copycat coleslaw recipe.

There are so many reasons why vegetables always taste better at a restaurant. At every step of the culinary journey, restaurant chefs are using techniques and tricks of the trade. When you taste an extraordinary veggie dish while eating out, it can transform the dining experience. How vegetables are regarded by chefs, and by diners, is so much more than it once was. Let's find out how they do it.