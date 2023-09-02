12 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is standard lunchtime fare for a reason, but you don't need to stick to the classic combo of mayo and celery with your tuna to make it sing. There are loads of ways you can upgrade your tuna salad so that it tastes more like the version you get from your favorite deli. Some swear by the benefit of a bit of time, claiming that making tuna salad 12 hours to 24 hours in advance is the best way to get it to taste like a deli-style spread, seeing as the flavors have time to meld and become more cohesive. Still others say that the best way to change up your tuna salad is to invite new ingredients to the party.

When considering new ingredients to add to tuna salad, texture is just as important as flavor. The creaminess of mayonnaise and the crunch of celery in the original version can inspire you to add even more creamy or crunchy components. If you bear this in mind, the possibilities are nearly endless. Let your imagination be your guide, and you're sure to come up with even more ideas. Here are some of our favorites!