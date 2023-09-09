Pizza Toppings You Should Try For Fall Flavor

Autumn is truly a magical time. The weather cools down. Halloween ushers in a string of beloved holidays to round out the year. And perhaps best of all, we get to savor all those wonderful fall flavors — the true essence of harvest and the bounty of all those crops we worked so hard to raise and grow throughout the long summer months. There are wonderful melons and squash to use and enjoy. Hearty and rich herbs, all color and variety of apples, and — of course — countless pumpkins begin popping up everywhere. Fall means special flavored coffees, wonderful pies and baked goods, incredible autumn-inspired sandwiches, and so much more!

Even a classic delivery staple like pizza can easily take on the incredible tastes and flavors of the autumn months. In fact, there may be no better food out there to enjoy the taste of fall with than a good pizza. For the next few months, say goodbye to your go-to Supreme or Meat Lover's pizza, and welcome in fall with a pizza that truly fits the season. Whether you're making your own flatbread or rustic dough from scratch, using store-bought ingredients, or even doctoring up a frozen pizza before you put it in the oven, there are dozens of ways you can quickly and easily create a delicious fall-inspired pie — a pizza that will send your taste buds soaring and impress anyone you might be cooking for. We're here with some autumn-inspired inspiration to get you started.