Perfect Grilled Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Whether you are on a summertime barbecue spree or simply looking for a way to avoid making a mess in the kitchen, firing up the grill for this recipe is the right idea. Not only will you avoid having a plethora of dishes to clean, you will also get to enjoy that charred flavor and crispy crunch that can only be achieved by a grill.

While anyone can make a grilled burger taste good, it takes a real pro to transform a bitter cruciferous vegetable into a drool-worthy star. Recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for the perfect grilled Brussels sprouts. You wouldn't expect such a flavorful dish to be made from only six ingredients, but Shungu has a way of letting the ingredients shine.

To make a complete meal, use the grill to cook up your protein. Shungu tells us, "I like serving these with burgers, brats, or grilled chicken."