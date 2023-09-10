Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Menu Items Ranked From Worst To Best

When you set sail to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant, you'll want to know if your culinary passport will send you to flavor paradise or if you're buying a ticket for disappointment. When you're "wastin' away again in Margaritaville," you should know what to eat and drink while you're there. So, we've checked out what customers say about the food and drink items in Margaritavilles across the U.S. to determine which menu items are best.

Jimmy Buffett opened his first Margaritaville restaurant in Key West, Florida, in 1985, eight years after the song by the same name hit the charts. The carefree, laid-back beachside lifestyle from his songs translates into the tropical setting of his restaurants (which are often connected to resorts). It's meant to be a place to escape from daily life, where you can leave your worries behind with food and a margarita or two.

Buffett created quite a legacy for himself in the food world. Every single menu item on our list has song tie-ins. Yes, Buffett sang a lot about food, but some of his food is also named after elements you'll find in his songs. Join us on a song-filled journey through Margaritaville's menu to help determine which dishes will help you kick back and enjoy life the Buffett way and which ones deserve to be left in the sand.