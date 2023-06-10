Unexpected Chain Restaurants That Have Really Good Nachos

The classic bar appetizer nachos are often wrongly assumed to be an American invention. The ballpark and movie theater staple was actually invented in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico by Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya in 1940. As often is the case, necessity was the mother of invention. The story is that a group of American women came to the Victory Club restaurant when it was not technically open. Nacho, who was the maître d'hôtel at the time, saved the day by whipping up a simple dish of fried corn tortilla chips, Colby cheese, and slices of pickled jalapeños baked together in the oven — and the rest is history.

Nachos are a classic happy hour choice because they are social; You typically share the bounty and eat with your hands. They pair perfectly with your beverage of choice from a mocktail to an IPA. It's easy to customize nachos to fit your culinary preferences with additions of meat or even tofu. You feel satiated and happy after consuming nachos with friends.

It's a given that nachos are a staple at Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants, but here are 12 popular chain restaurants that you might not expect to have good nachos.