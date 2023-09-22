12 Tips For Making Mouthwatering Apple Butter

Apples are the classic representatives of the fall season. This is when they peak and appear in their ripest, juiciest shape. Though they are already perfect in their fresh, natural form, they have almost magical transformation possibilities. They bake and fry well and easily turn into aromatic sauces and ciders. However, apple butter — the wonderful mix of stewed and pureed apples with sugar and spices — is often unfairly underestimated in the whole apple talk. Thicker than apple sauce but slightly different than other fruit jams, apple butter deserves more credit and should be given more room to show all its attributes.

Despite the common misconception, there is no butter or dairy in apple butter. The name is likely a reference to its spreadable, butter-like texture or perhaps how well it agrees with buttered toast, but that's where all similarities stop. Apple butter is a fruity spread made with tender, cooked apples, sugar, and spices, often with a cup of cider. The mix is cooked, pureed, and stored in jars, ready to be used as a preserve. Apart from the obvious use on top of bread, there are many other savory and sweet dishes that would blossom with a spoonful of apple butter.

Apple butter is the best way to repurpose apples, and though the process sounds seemingly simple, these several easy-to-follow tips will turn your bland apple butter into a lip-smacking, flavor-packed spread, possibly earning the label of your new favorite pantry staple.