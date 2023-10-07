17 Bowl Recipes To Make Your Fall More Enjoyable

Fall is a wonderful time of the year. When you've had your fill of al fresco summer cookouts and light meals, it's time to dig into a scrummy bowlful of food that feels and tastes warming and nourishing. You don't want to spend hours in the kitchen, but want to instead sit down with a cozy comfort food that's easy to make and leaves you feeling satisfied.

Autumnal delights include classic recipes turned into bowls brimming with flavor, as well as spicy dishes that give you a little heat on a cold night. You can even enjoy a salad if you use the right ingredients, with Mexican or Asian meals that bring their own individual flavor profiles to the table. From quick weekday dinners and suppers to lunches that will see you through a chilly day, grab a bowl and serve something different. Savor making these bowl recipes to make your fall enjoyable.