Take Your Cocktail Game To The Next Level With A Dried Citrus Slice

If you've ever been to a sophisticated cocktail bar, you've probably seen plenty of fancy drinks garnished with citrus. However, the most visually pleasing cocktails don't have a lime wedge slapped on the rim of their glass, but they often incorporate citrus in a different form — dried.

Although this garnish may look intimidating, dried citrus slices are incredibly easy to make. Plus, dehydration unlocks a great way to extend the shelf life of your fruit. If you own kitchen tools designed for the job, like a dehydrator, all you need to do to dehydrate your citrus is cut up the fruits and stick the slices inside. The process can take six to eight hours to complete, so if you aim to use them as a garnish at your next gathering, you will have to start early. If you don't have access to a dehydrator, use your oven. With this method, place the citrus slices on a tray and bake them at 200 degrees Fahrenheit until dried, which typically takes three to four hours.