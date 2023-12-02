Canned Corn Vs Fresh Corn: Everything You Need To Know

Corn is a beloved summer staple, found at many a roadside stand. A versatile vegetable, corn lends itself well to a variety of preparations ranging from simple to more technical. When in season, there's perhaps no recipe more rewarding than simply boiling or grilling it, and serving it with butter and salt. But corn is also delicious when rolled in mayo, cheese, and seasonings as for Mexican street food staple elote. In Japan, it's often glazed in miso or soy, while in South America, it may be served raw in fresh salads. Corn can also be cooked into fritters, soups, or cornbread. And that's just the beginning.

American corn is grown chiefly in the Midwest, specifically in Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska, the three top producers in the U.S. But much of the production in these states is of a variety of corn that wouldn't be quite so welcome in the recipes cited above. Indeed, sweet corn stands out as one of six major kinds of corn. Dent corn is used to make processed corn products like corn chips, while flint corn is known for its beautiful colors. Popping corn is a variety of flint corn with a hard outer shell that pops when steam builds up inside. Flour corn is softer and starchier, perfect for making flour. If you're a sweetcorn fan, you may have faced off with the decision: fresh or canned? The answer depends on many factors stemming from the myriad differences between fresh and canned corn.