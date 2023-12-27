What, Exactly, Is Chocolate Liqueur?

If you're wondering why we're using the phrase "chocolate liqueur" instead of "chocolate liquor," it's not because we're trying to be fancy. There are actually differences between liquor, chocolate liquor, and chocolate liqueur, so the terms aren't interchangeable. Interestingly, only two contain alcohol.

First of all, there's a difference between liquor and liqueur. When we talk about liquor, we're referring to all fermented and distilled alcoholic beverages. There are both unsweetened and sweetened versions. However, when we talk about liqueurs, they are always sweetened liquors. So, all liqueurs are liquor, but not all liquors are liqueurs. Either one can have extra flavors (unless it's strictly regulated like pure whiskey). However, something labeled as a chocolate liqueur is always going to taste sweet, always be alcoholic, and always contain chocolate.

Strangely enough, you should throw everything you know about the word "liquor" out the door when it comes to understanding the term "chocolate liquor." Chocolate liquor is a milled liquid of cocoa bean nibs that manufacturers use to make chocolaty treats like chocolate bars. The 18- to 72-hour milling process helps to release fat to make the dried bits of cocoa beans smooth. There is no alcohol in chocolate liquor. If you look at the etymology of the word "liquor," it was first used just to mean a liquid before being narrowed to refer to fermented and distilled beverages. So chocolate liquor has no alcohol, while chocolate liqueur does.