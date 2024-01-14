19 Ingredients To Add To Ice Cream For Elevated Desserts

If you're looking for an extraordinary dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, ice cream doesn't always feel all that special unless you put in the time and effort to make your own ice cream from scratch. But there is a way to turn even store-bought ice cream into a gourmet treat in mere moments. How, you ask? Toppings.

Toppings have long added flavor and texture to ice cream, allowing people to customize their dessert according to their own preferences. And while sprinkles and crushed Oreos may be classic ice cream toppings, leaning into more avant-garde offerings will have you nearly convinced you're at a luxe restaurant.

The following suggestions come from myriad influences and origins. Some may be cupboard staples, while others may require a bit of hunting or a touch of planning. But trust us: If you're a fan of the savory, salty, spicy, and sweet combinations, we've got you covered.