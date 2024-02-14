Nixon Chicken: The Fuss-Free Casserole That's Deliciously Creamy

President Richard Nixon has an extensive legacy, from his days as a Congressman and Vice President to the Watergate scandal that brought down his presidency. Nixon himself was known to enjoy the somewhat questionable combination of cottage cheese and ketchup, but other members of his family have made their culinary mark on America, too — and it's a deliciously creamy mark, at that.

It comes in the form of Nixon Chicken, a casserole attributed to the former president's daughter, who apparently prepared it so often it took on her name in popular culture. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave worked up an easy and delicious version of this retro dish, which relies on three different sources of creaminess.

The first is canned cream of mushroom soup, which is a common choice for distinct, ready-made savory flavor and perfectly luscious texture. It's mixed with the chicken as is the second source of creaminess, mayonnaise. When combined with seasonings and eggs, the result is an ultrasmooth, flavorful casserole filling. But don't forget the final element — shredded cheddar cheese. Mixed into the filling, these shreds will melt in the oven and add the cheesy boost that completes Nixon Chicken.