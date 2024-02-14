Nixon Chicken: The Fuss-Free Casserole That's Deliciously Creamy
President Richard Nixon has an extensive legacy, from his days as a Congressman and Vice President to the Watergate scandal that brought down his presidency. Nixon himself was known to enjoy the somewhat questionable combination of cottage cheese and ketchup, but other members of his family have made their culinary mark on America, too — and it's a deliciously creamy mark, at that.
It comes in the form of Nixon Chicken, a casserole attributed to the former president's daughter, who apparently prepared it so often it took on her name in popular culture. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave worked up an easy and delicious version of this retro dish, which relies on three different sources of creaminess.
The first is canned cream of mushroom soup, which is a common choice for distinct, ready-made savory flavor and perfectly luscious texture. It's mixed with the chicken as is the second source of creaminess, mayonnaise. When combined with seasonings and eggs, the result is an ultrasmooth, flavorful casserole filling. But don't forget the final element — shredded cheddar cheese. Mixed into the filling, these shreds will melt in the oven and add the cheesy boost that completes Nixon Chicken.
It's a surprisingly straightforward casserole
The rest of the casserole could hardly be simpler. The chicken can be any pre-cooked, shredded chicken, according to Musgrave. "I recommend using rotisserie chicken or leftover pulled chicken to make this recipe even easier," making it an ideal way to avoid food waste by using up a supermarket rotisserie chicken or leftovers from another meal. There's a fresh and nutritious element in the form of broccoli as well, though all that's required is to steam it and pour the casserole filling over it.
Like most good casseroles, it's a well-balanced meal all in one dish. As Musgrave tells us, "I love how simple and easy this dish is. It's great for the whole family and would be great as a main dish or meal-prepped lunches for the week." Overall, most cooks can have a dish of Nixon Chicken ready to go in just 45 minutes from start to finish, with only about 10 minutes of active prep time.
Round out your fuss-free dinner with simple sides, like a green salad for a veggie-forward contrast or crusty bread to mop up all that cheesy, creamy deliciousness. Nixon Chicken is best enjoyed hot and fresh out of the oven, but leftovers can be refrigerated for several days or frozen for up to three months. So the next time you need a weeknight meal that's as easy as it is tasty, think of the 37th President and his daughter's go-to recipe.