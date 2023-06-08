Nixon Chicken Recipe

There's nothing we love more than an easy fuss-free dinner that's packed with flavor and leaves us with plenty of free time. Minimal dishes to clean? That's an added bonus too. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this Nixon chicken recipe that checks all those boxes and more. Several basic ingredients come together in the oven for a rich and tasty dinner you'll want to serve on a weekly basis.

The original recipe is attributed to President Nixon's daughter, who apparently prepared it often enough to still be included in the casserole's name. Fifty years later and our mouths still water at the thought of this creamy dish loaded with vegetables, chicken, and cheese. Musgrave shares, "I love how simple and easy this dish is," and points out, "It's great for the whole family and would be great as a main dish or meal prepped lunches for the week."