Nixon Chicken Recipe

Nixon chicken in baking dish Christina Musgrave/Mashed
By Christina Musgrave AND Mashed Staff/June 8, 2023 1:30 pm EST

There's nothing we love more than an easy fuss-free dinner that's packed with flavor and leaves us with plenty of free time. Minimal dishes to clean? That's an added bonus too. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this Nixon chicken recipe that checks all those boxes and more. Several basic ingredients come together in the oven for a rich and tasty dinner you'll want to serve on a weekly basis. 

The original recipe is attributed to President Nixon's daughter, who apparently prepared it often enough to still be included in the casserole's name. Fifty years later and our mouths still water at the thought of this creamy dish loaded with vegetables, chicken, and cheese. Musgrave shares, "I love how simple and easy this dish is," and points out, "It's great for the whole family and would be great as a main dish or meal prepped lunches for the week."

Gather the ingredients for this Nixon chicken recipe

Nixon chicken ingredients Christina Musgrave/Mashed

For this recipe, you'll need eggs, a can of cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, cooked shredded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, salt, black pepper, and steamed broccoli

"I recommend using rotisserie chicken or leftover pulled chicken to make this recipe even easier," Musgrave notes. She also offers many alternatives: "You can substitute cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom soup, use any other kind of shredded cheese, or use Greek yogurt instead of mayo to lighten this up." Try the original and then get creative with variations!

Combine the casserole ingredients

casserole ingredients in mixing bowl Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Start by preheating the oven to 350 F. Then, in a large bowl add the eggs, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, shredded chicken and cheese, salt, and black pepper. Mix the contents properly until everything is properly combined.

Add everything to your baking dish

broccoli and filling in dish Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Grease a baking dish with some olive oil and scatter the steamed broccoli across the surface. Then, scoop the creamy mixture over the broccoli, spreading it out evenly so it fills the dish.

Bake and serve the Nixon chicken

Nixon chicken in baking dish Christina Musgrave/Mashed

Once the oven is hot, bake the casserole for 35 to 40 minutes until it is golden brown. Once it's out of the oven, be sure to serve the casserole straight away, while it's nice and hot. While Nixon chicken is a complete meal on its own, we recommend serving with a side salad or some crusty bread.

Nixon Chicken Recipe
5 from 3 ratings
This Nixon chicken recipe features shredded chicken, cream of mushroom soup, and broccoli all loaded up into one savory casserole.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
35
minutes
Servings
6
servings
Nixon chicken on plate
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 12 ounces broccoli, steamed
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Combine the eggs, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl.
  3. Grease a baking dish with olive oil.
  4. Add the steamed broccoli to the baking dish.
  5. Top the broccoli with the creamy chicken mixture.
  6. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until golden brown.
  7. Serve right away.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 453
Total Fat 38.1 g
Saturated Fat 9.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 118.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 8.0 g
Dietary Fiber 1.9 g
Total Sugars 1.3 g
Sodium 706.6 mg
Protein 20.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
