Nixon Chicken Recipe
There's nothing we love more than an easy fuss-free dinner that's packed with flavor and leaves us with plenty of free time. Minimal dishes to clean? That's an added bonus too. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this Nixon chicken recipe that checks all those boxes and more. Several basic ingredients come together in the oven for a rich and tasty dinner you'll want to serve on a weekly basis.
The original recipe is attributed to President Nixon's daughter, who apparently prepared it often enough to still be included in the casserole's name. Fifty years later and our mouths still water at the thought of this creamy dish loaded with vegetables, chicken, and cheese. Musgrave shares, "I love how simple and easy this dish is," and points out, "It's great for the whole family and would be great as a main dish or meal prepped lunches for the week."
Gather the ingredients for this Nixon chicken recipe
For this recipe, you'll need eggs, a can of cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, cooked shredded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, salt, black pepper, and steamed broccoli.
"I recommend using rotisserie chicken or leftover pulled chicken to make this recipe even easier," Musgrave notes. She also offers many alternatives: "You can substitute cream of chicken soup for the cream of mushroom soup, use any other kind of shredded cheese, or use Greek yogurt instead of mayo to lighten this up." Try the original and then get creative with variations!
Combine the casserole ingredients
Start by preheating the oven to 350 F. Then, in a large bowl add the eggs, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, shredded chicken and cheese, salt, and black pepper. Mix the contents properly until everything is properly combined.
Add everything to your baking dish
Grease a baking dish with some olive oil and scatter the steamed broccoli across the surface. Then, scoop the creamy mixture over the broccoli, spreading it out evenly so it fills the dish.
Bake and serve the Nixon chicken
Once the oven is hot, bake the casserole for 35 to 40 minutes until it is golden brown. Once it's out of the oven, be sure to serve the casserole straight away, while it's nice and hot. While Nixon chicken is a complete meal on its own, we recommend serving with a side salad or some crusty bread.
- 2 eggs
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 12 ounces broccoli, steamed
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Combine the eggs, cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl.
- Grease a baking dish with olive oil.
- Add the steamed broccoli to the baking dish.
- Top the broccoli with the creamy chicken mixture.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until golden brown.
- Serve right away.
|Calories per Serving
|453
|Total Fat
|38.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|118.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|706.6 mg
|Protein
|20.1 g