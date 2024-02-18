Phil And Anne's Good Time Lounge: Why Anne Burrell's Restaurant Closed

While there was a lot of excitement when Anne Burrell opened Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge, it didn't survive even a year before it closed. Being celebrity-owned doesn't guarantee that a restaurant will be a success, and many celebrity chef restaurants have failed. However, Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge seemed doomed almost from the beginning from the location to ownership spats and the menu.

It was May 2017 when Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge opened in Brooklyn, New York. Customers walked into a restaurant with lots of bright colors and themes that were as flamboyant as Burrell's personality, clothing, and swoopy signature hair. When Brooklyn Magazine interviewed Burrell about the restaurant, she called it a "comfortable, casual, whimsical setting." However, the overall experience was a big letdown. Lots of people who were initially excited to give it a try didn't make plans to return after a first disappointing visit.

There wasn't just one reason that Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge didn't even last a year, closing in March 2018. However, all the reasons it wasn't doing well added up to failure. If you're one of those people who have wondered what happened to the restaurant, we have all the details, drawing on interviews with the former owners and their representatives as well as customers who didn't have great experiences. It seemed like a doomed restaurant from the beginning, and we have a long list of why.