The Key To Perfecting Anne Burrell's Most Popular Recipe - Exclusive

If you were hoping for a secret shortcut from Anne Burrell — one that would let you whip up an appetite-pleasing Bolognese sauce in no time at all — then you're in for a disappointment. Burrell essentially told Mashed that the most important ingredient you need for this recipe is patience. "The thing about a Bolognese is it takes a little bit of work to get started," she said. And in order to get it right, "You have to take your time to go through all the [steps]."

According to the recipe (via Food Network), the first order of business is to puree your vegetables (onions, carrots, celery, garlic) into a pasta that resembles sofrito. Then comes the labor of love, said Anne Burrell: "browning the sofrito, browning meat, browning the tomato paste." Next comes the red wine, of course, and once you've got all your elements toasted and sizzling away, it's time for the last, crucial part of the process.

"Then it's add water and reduce, add water and reduce," said Burrell. You have to do this until your sauce reaches the ultimate thick and silky consistency, and it can take some serious time and energy because you have to keep paying attention to and working with the sauce until you get it right. As Burrell put it, "It's a dance," but a fun one. "The life cycle of the Bolognese, to see where it starts and where it finishes, is so soulful," she added.

When you achieve that perfect pasta sauce at the end, it's all so worth it. With that said, be sure to follow Burrell's last bit of advice: "If you're going to make it, make a big pot so you can freeze it."

