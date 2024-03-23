11 Ways To Upgrade Your Homemade Lo Mein

Lo mein is a quintessential takeout favorite. It consists of savory noodles, vegetables, and meat in a sauce rich with sesame oil, soy, and oyster sauce. It delivers umami deliciousness in every bite. Stir-fried to caramelize the noodles while keeping the veggies crisp-tender, lo mein comes from the Chinese "lao mian," meaning "stirred noodles." However, the Western version of the dish is a bit saucier than the traditional Northern Chinese delicacy.

We love to make takeout classics at home; it saves money, and homemade versions are always better for you. Controlling the amount of fat and sodium in the dish is only the beginning: Making your own lo mein lets you customize the spice level, which vegetables you like, and the quality and quantity of every ingredient. A fact about lo mein is that it's quick and easy to prepare, making it ideal for busy weeknights. If you're ready to up your game when it comes to lo mein, read on for ways to make it yourself in a way that tastes even better than takeout.