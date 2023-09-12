Lo Mein: 10 Facts About The Popular Chinese Takeout Dish

It always seems trivial to talk about Chinese cuisine as one unified entity. The country is so vast that it is almost impossible to form a universal idea of Chinese cooking or cite a single dish that embodies the concept of traditional Chinese gastronomy. In addition to its size and regional diversity, Chinese culinary heritage is probably one of the richest in the world. Many dishes have centuries-old traditions and are still relevant despite the powerful foreign influx. Luckily, this diverse gastronomy did not stay confined within its native country. Due to mass migrations, Chinese restaurants started popping up worldwide. This eventually helped Chinese cuisine gain global momentum and international influence.

Besides rice, noodles are unquestionably one of the pillars of Chinese gastronomy. The varieties and the number of noodle-based dishes are seemingly endless, ranging from simple, everyday dishes to elaborate banquet creations. Along with the global expansion of Chinese gastronomy, noodle dishes were one of the easiest to implement and adapt to Western palates. One of the first ones taken internationally was lo mein, a simple, unassuming noodle dish that was ideal, as it could be tweaked and adapted without disrupting its original form.

Though lo mein is a familiar item on Chinese menus in the West, there are many ambiguities about its origin, ingredients, preparation, and serving style. These facts will help better explain how authentic Chinese lo mein became a staple restaurant dish and one of the favorite representatives of American Chinese cuisine.