15 Best Baked Chicken Recipes

While you're no doubt here for the recipes, today's special offer is a free bonus lesson in semantics. Before you expire from boredom, we just mean that we're going to explain how baked chicken differs from roast chicken. While both cooking methods simply involve taking raw chicken and sticking it in the oven until it reaches the magic number (that being the USDA-recommended 165 F), there is one significant difference, that being that roasting is a word we usually use to mean that the chicken is left whole, whereas baking implies that it's cut up into parts.

In this selection of chicken recipes, you'll find some that call for breasts, while others use thighs, wings, drumsticks, mixed chicken parts, or even chicken livers. There's also one where the chicken, while split in two, is actually whole so it's technically roasted instead of baked. If you want to switch up any of these recipes (except the liver one) to use your preferred pieces, you may, of course, do so, since who are we to say if one part is better than another? You will need to change the cooking times a bit, though, since while breasts and wings generally bake at the same rate, drumsticks take about 5 minutes longer and thighs up to 10 more minutes.