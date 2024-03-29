Kitchen Baking

15 Best Baked Chicken Recipes

chicken with rice on plate Ksenia Prints/Mashed
By Maria Scinto/

While you're no doubt here for the recipes, today's special offer is a free bonus lesson in semantics. Before you expire from boredom, we just mean that we're going to explain how baked chicken differs from roast chicken. While both cooking methods simply involve taking raw chicken and sticking it in the oven until it reaches the magic number (that being the USDA-recommended 165 F), there is one significant difference, that being that roasting is a word we usually use to mean that the chicken is left whole, whereas baking implies that it's cut up into parts.

In this selection of chicken recipes, you'll find some that call for breasts, while others use thighs, wings, drumsticks, mixed chicken parts, or even chicken livers. There's also one where the chicken, while split in two, is actually whole so it's technically roasted instead of baked. If you want to switch up any of these recipes (except the liver one) to use your preferred pieces, you may, of course, do so, since who are we to say if one part is better than another? You will need to change the cooking times a bit, though, since while breasts and wings generally bake at the same rate, drumsticks take about 5 minutes longer and thighs up to 10 more minutes.

1. Secretly Baked Bisquick Fried Chicken

crumb-coated chicken on plate Erin Johnson/Mashed

While fried chicken is delicious, it's also messy, time-consuming, and can even be dangerous to make since large pots of boiling oil weren't used as a medieval siege defense weapon for nothing. (Well, actually they weren't used much at all outside of movies, but you get the point.) This recipe eschews the oil for the oven, making for a much safer entree.

Recipe: Secretly Baked Bisquick Fried Chicken

2. Simply Baked Chicken Livers

chicken livers on white plate Susan Olayinka/Mashed

These baked chicken livers are not only simple to make but are nutritious all the way through. A squeeze of lemon or sprinkle of vinegar would complement their earthy flavor quite nicely, as would a side salad of slightly bitter mixed greens.

Recipe: Simple Baked Chicken Livers

3. Firehouse Chicken Wings

chicken wings in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Despite the name, these chicken wings aren't even slightly incendiary. Instead, they are sticky and sweet with a sauce made from ketchup, brown sugar, cider vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce.

Recipe: Firehouse Chicken Wings

4. Stuffed Chicken Breasts

chicken on white plate Kristen Carli/Mashed

While some stuffed chicken breast recipes keep it simple with compound butter while others go with a heartier combo of meats and cheeses, this one opts for the middle ground by using a blend of cream cheese, mozzarella, spinach, and artichoke hearts. As this all-in-one entree already includes green vegetables, it needs no other accompaniment than a starchy side of steamed rice or buttered noodles.

Recipe: Stuffed Chicken Breast

5. Cornflake Chicken

chicken with orange slices Laura Sampson/Mashed

Sure, cornflakes make for a quick, convenient breakfast, but they can also do double duty as a stand-in for breadcrumbs in this oven-fried chicken recipe. If you're wondering what makes the cereal stick to the chicken, the answer is mayonnaise.

Recipe: Cornflake Chicken

6. Chicken Parmesan

chicken with marinara and cheese Maren Epstein/Mashed

Chicken parmesan isn't really an Italian dish — no, not even if you call it pollo alla parmigiana. That doesn't matter, though, since cheesy chicken breasts topped with marinara make for a tasty all-American entree.

Recipe: Chicken Parmesan

7. Easy BBQ Chicken

sliced chicken with paintbrush Kristen Carli/Mashed

Even if your ambition is to throw down with Bobby Flay in a "BBQ Brawl," the conditions won't always be optimal for outdoor cooking. In that case, you can always just coat a few boneless, skinless breasts with bottled barbecue sauce and stick them in the oven for the easiest barbecued chicken ever.

Recipe: Easy BBQ Chicken

8. Jerk Chicken

chicken with rice and cabbage Tynia Peay/Mashed

"Don't be a jerk" is a thing we would never say to a chicken. Jerk chicken is delicious and despite the lengthy list of ingredients involved, is actually quite easy to make.

Recipe: Jerk Chicken

9. Baked Chicken Wings

chicken wing pieces on plate Keith Kamikawa/Mashed

To make the perfect hot wings — or mild ones, for that matter — you don't need a deep fryer, Instead, coat the chicken with a tiny bit of baking powder along with a selection of seasonings, bake until the skin is super-crispy (the baking powder helps with this), and then toss them with your choice of flavorful sauces.

Recipe: Baked Chicken Wing

10. Breaded And Baked Chicken Tenders

chicken tenders in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

If you love breaded chicken tenders but find that the frozen kind doesn't quite cut it, here's a bit of good news: It's not difficult at all to start from scratch and make homemade ones.

Recipe: Breaded And Baked Chicken Tenders

11. Crispy Southern Oven Fried Chicken

breaded chicken on white plate Tricia Wheeler/Mashed

Yes, it's another oven-fried chicken recipe, but you can never have too many of those. Plus, this one's extra tasty because both hot sauce and smoked paprika are used to flavor the crumb coating.

Recipe: Crispy Southern Oven Fried Chicken

12. Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Thighs

chicken thighs with small potatoes Laura Sampson/Mashed

Some people like light meat, while others prefer dark. If you're in the latter camp, it's your clucky day — this recipe for baked thighs with baby potatoes may be one of the easiest one-pan meals you could hope to find.

Recipe: Easy Oven-Baked Chicken Thighs

13. Easy Baked Honey Garlic Chicken

chicken and salad on plate Kristen Carli/Mashed

Honey and garlic may sound like a slightly unusual matchup, but sweet and savory pairings are trendy these days. Since chicken tastes great with each of these flavors separately, why wouldn't the combination work?

Recipe: Easy Baked Honey Garlic Chicken

14. Easy Tandoori Chicken

chicjen and rice on plates Ksenia Prints/Mashed

While true tandoori chicken is cooked in a clay oven called a tandoor, you may not have the space to add such a piece of equipment to your kitchen. In that case, you can opt for the simpler route of baking tandoori-style chicken in the oven instead.

Recipe: Easy Tandoori Chicken

15. Oven-Roasted Spatchcocked Chicken

chicken and potatoes on plates Ksenia Prints/Mashed

This hybrid recipe could be considered either baked or roasted since it involves an entire bird that is technically all in one piece, but has been cut open and flattened. This technique, called spatchcocking, allows the chicken to cook much more quickly than it would if left intact.

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Spatchcocked Chicken

