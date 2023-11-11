Secretly Baked Bisquick Fried Chicken Recipe

There are fewer things better than fresh, homemade fried chicken — but conversely, there are fewer things worse than fussing with hot oil and then having to clean it up. This clever recipe ensures all the goodness of fried chicken minus the actual frying part, as the chicken is secretly baked and coated in an irresistible Bisquick-buttermilk marinade that results in juiciness on the inside and perfectly crispy skin on the outside. "I love making this because it feels like fried chicken without the effort or mess," recipe developer Erin Johnson describes.

Johnson is also a big fan of how much cleanup is eliminated with this recipe — all you'll need to worry about is washing one bowl and a baking sheet. "The worst part of frying chicken is the cleanup, and with this recipe, cleanup is a breeze," Johnson says. "It's also hands-off once you put it in the oven, making it easy to multitask while the chicken cooks." Something you might do while the chicken bakes is prepare the sides, and Johnson notes, "I like to serve this with mashed potatoes and a vegetable, but any sides you'd serve with fried chicken work perfectly."