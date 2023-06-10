Firehouse Chicken Wings Recipe
If you're a poultry eater, chances are chicken wings spring to the top of your list of favorite ways to enjoy the protein. Finger food doused in copious amounts of sauce you'll inevitably end up licking off your fingers scores big points for a lot of people. If you're looking for a new way to spice up your chicken wing routine, Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes has the perfect solution.
She describes her firehouse chicken wings as "so moreish," and shares, "I love the combination of the delicious sweet, savory, and sticky marinade with the tender chicken." She adds, "The term 'firehouse' comes from the idea that the chicken is so good it would be on the list of things you'd save if your house was on fire!" Well, there's no need to reach that extreme — you can whip up this recipe any day of the week. For optimal flavor and texture, you'll want to let the wings marinate for a few hours. Simplify the process and prep half the recipe the night before, so all you have to do is cook the chicken when it's time to feast.
Gather the ingredients for this firehouse chicken wings recipe
For this recipe, you'll need chicken wings, of course, which Brookes instructs to halve at the joint and remove the tips. Next, the marinade consists of tomato ketchup, light brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, crushed garlic cloves, and olive oil.
Combine the marinade ingredients
In a bowl, add the ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, crushed garlic, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Whisk the contents until the marinade is uniform.
Marinate the chicken wings
Dump the chicken wings into a large bowl or a big resealable plastic bag. Then, pour half of the marinade over the chicken and mix thoroughly to coat. Reserve the rest of the sauce for the cooking process. Let the chicken marinate for a minimum of 2 hours or ideally overnight.
If you want to get a head start on dinner or an event a couple of days from now, Brookes notes, "You can prep the chicken and marinade for up to 48 hours before cooking if preferred."
Sear the wings
Place a large frying pan on the burner on high heat and pour in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the chicken wings, making sure to drain off the extra marinade. Sear the wings for 4 minutes per side until they start to blacken.
Bake the chicken wings
Next, set your oven to preheat at 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread out the chicken wings. Grab the marinade you set aside and spoon half of it over the chicken. Once the oven is at temperature, bake the wings for 10 minutes.
Take the tray out of the oven and spoon the rest of the sauce over the wings. "Basting the chicken in the marinade again during cooking helps to make it extra flavorful and sticky," Brookes explains. Bake the wings for another 10 minutes.
Serve the firehouse wings
Serve these firehouse chicken wings with sliced lemon, freshly chopped parsley, and your preferred dipping sauce. Brookes shares, "I like to dip them in BBQ sauce, ketchup, or sriracha."
We're all about digging into a pile of chicken wings as an appetizer, but if you want to serve this as a main, Brookes recommends accompanying them "with some rice or fries and veggies or salad." Cooked leftovers will last for up to three days stored in a sealed container in the fridge ... though we doubt it will come to that.
- ½ cup tomato ketchup
- ⅓ cup light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 ½ pounds chicken wings (halved at the joint, tips removed)
- lemon slices, to serve
- fresh chopped parsley, to serve
- Mix the ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl.
- Add the chicken wings to a separate bowl or to a large resealable plastic bag.
- Pour half of the sauce over the chicken and mix to coat it well. (Reserve the other half of the sauce for later.)
- Leave the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hours or preferably overnight.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan on high heat.
- Once the pan is hot, add the chicken wings, draining off any excess marinade first.
- Sear the chicken for about 4 minutes on each side, until it starts to blacken.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spread the seared chicken wings on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Take the sauce you set aside and spoon half of it over the chicken wings.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and spoon the remaining sauce over top.
- Bake for another 10 minutes.
- Serve the wings with lemon slices, fresh chopped parsley, and your favorite dips if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|475
|Total Fat
|28.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|188.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|18.6 g
|Sodium
|1,133.9 mg
|Protein
|31.2 g