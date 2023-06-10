Firehouse Chicken Wings Recipe

If you're a poultry eater, chances are chicken wings spring to the top of your list of favorite ways to enjoy the protein. Finger food doused in copious amounts of sauce you'll inevitably end up licking off your fingers scores big points for a lot of people. If you're looking for a new way to spice up your chicken wing routine, Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes has the perfect solution.

She describes her firehouse chicken wings as "so moreish," and shares, "I love the combination of the delicious sweet, savory, and sticky marinade with the tender chicken." She adds, "The term 'firehouse' comes from the idea that the chicken is so good it would be on the list of things you'd save if your house was on fire!" Well, there's no need to reach that extreme — you can whip up this recipe any day of the week. For optimal flavor and texture, you'll want to let the wings marinate for a few hours. Simplify the process and prep half the recipe the night before, so all you have to do is cook the chicken when it's time to feast.