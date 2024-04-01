13 Old-Fashioned Restaurant Dishes Chefs Love That Need To Make A Comeback

We live in an age of nostalgia. From reboots on TV to the resurgence of Y2K fashion, the past is having a moment, and the food world is not immune. Cottage cheese, Jell-O, and even Spam have been enjoying a revival in popularity, while fast food chains have been going back to their roots with retro packaging. You don't have to make special trips to fast food joints or the store to take part in the trend, either. There are plenty of recipes that will remind you of your childhood that you can make at home with the ingredients that are probably already on your pantry shelves.

In the fine dining world, however, innovation is everything, and it can be hard to find retro classics no matter how delicious they are. Luckily, some influential chefs have come forward to champion once-popular dishes that deserve to make a comeback. From a raw meat and egg dish approved by Alton Brown to a pasta dish favored by disco-goers in the '80s, here are some of the old-fashioned recipes that should be featured on fine dining menus again.