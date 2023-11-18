What Is Watergate Salad And Why Is It Called That?

Carole Scheldrup wrote to the Lancaster, Pennsylvania Sunday News "Recipe Exchange" column in 1975, and revealed that she had first discovered the recipe for Watergate cake in 1972 " ... about three months after the Watergate affair began." Scheldrup also had a theory as to why the name Watergate stuck, which was that Royal Pistachio Pudding also just happened to come out in June 1972, "Same time as Watergate!" Scheldrup said.

Whatever the origin is, the Watergate salad overtook the cake in popularity, and by the mid-1980s JELL-O got involved. For whatever reason they wouldn't call it Watergate salad, but the recipe for Pistachio Pineapple Delight, printed on its Pistachio Pudding boxes, was unmistakably a version of Watergate salad. By 1993 JELL-O finally embraced the name, changing the name officially to Watergate salad and adding the marshmallows that have been part of the recipe ever since.

So what happened to Watergate salad? Martha Fessenden wrote into WAMU's "What's With Washington" show to ask that very question. "I've lived here 30 years and I remember when I first moved here you could find Watergate salad offered in many different places," she said. "But now it's very hard to find." The reason, according to Benjamin, is simply that tastes and what people want to eat have changed. "We're always checking ourselves for too much sugar, too much of this, too much of that, instead of just immersing ourselves into what we really love."