The Single Ingredient Needed To Elevate Pigs In A Blanket

Pigs in a blanket are a quintessential comfort food with a quirky name that describes them well: meat wrapped in a cozy outer layer. These classic nibbles that consist of miniature sausages or hot dogs encased in a warm, flaky pastry are often served as hors d'oeuvres at weddings or sophisticated cocktail parties, wolfed down as a quick breakfast on busy mornings, and devoured as a satisfying game day or movie night snack. Like many beloved eats, pigs in a blanket are as simple as they are versatile. Picture this: a golden-brown pastry enveloping a frank, with a hint of garlicky, buttery goodness enhancing each savory morsel. A generous coating of garlic butter can take a batch of pigs in a blanket from ordinary finger food to the star of the grazing table.

So, how does garlic butter — which is commonly used as a dipping sauce for pizza and veggies, a topping for steak and seafood, a sauce for pasta, and a mix-in for mashed potatoes — make pigs in a blanket even more delicious? It all boils down to the alchemy of flavors and textures. Garlic, with its aromatic pungency, adds a pleasant complexity to anything it touches. Butter, on the other hand, acts as an agent that infuses a smooth creaminess to the surface. When liberally slathered onto the "blanket" before baking, garlic butter imparts a subtle yet unmistakable taste that permeates every nook and cranny as the "pigs" cook.