14 Ways To Give Pigs In Blankets A New Twist

British Christmas dinners traditionally include pigs in blankets, too. However, they are quite different from the classic U.S. version. For starters, the meaty middle has to be chipolatas. These are thin pork sausages that look a little like links. They can be short or long and can be flavored with a little spice and herbs or plain-tasting. What is called streaky bacon by the Brits and is American bacon in the U.S., is wrapped around the chipolatas. Neither the sausage nor the bacon are cooked at this point. A good tip is to score the bacon slice down the length to stretch it further when spiraling it around the sausage. They are then roasted in a tray, possibly alongside the turkey, until cooked through. The bacon should be lovely and crispy.

To give British-style pigs in blankets an even more festive twist, create a tray bake dish. Make your bacon and chipolata pigs in blankets, and roast on a baking tray along with onions, parsnips, and butternut squash. Around two-thirds of the way through cooking, add sage leaves, maple syrup, and wholegrain mustard over the top, and pop back in the oven. You can also add a sage leaf to a chipolata before wrapping it in bacon if you love the Christmassy taste it promises.