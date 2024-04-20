The First Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box Featured An Unexpected Theme

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has certainly been having a moment lately — and by "lately," we mean ever since pandemic-driven nostalgia made sugary kid's cereals the go-to flavoring for trendy cocktails, snacks, and desserts. Over the past few years, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has branched out in all kinds of unexpected ways. First, it released flavored milk, which was followed in due time by creamy cinnamon spread and even Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles. Krispy Kreme, too, has gotten in on the mashup game, releasing a Cinnamon Toast Crunch donut collection in 2022.

While Cinnamon Toast Crunch may be über-trendy these days, it's not all that new. Sure, it's younger than Kellogg's Corn Flakes or Post Grape-Nuts, both of which date back to the late 19th century, but it first hit store shelves in 1984. The packaging has changed quite a bit over the decades, as might be expected, but on taking a look at the earliest boxes, we're left wondering, "What the hell were they thinking?" Yes, for some reason, the theme that the company chose to run with, in a product marketed towards children, was ... school.

Uh-huh, seriously. What kid wants a reminder of school first thing in the morning? It's bad enough they'll be running for the bus in five minutes; sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof. Needless to say, the cereal got rid of the whole "school" theme pretty quickly and by the late '80s, the ruled-paper lines were gone from the box.