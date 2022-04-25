Krispy Kreme's New Collection Tastes Like Your Favorite Childhood Cereal

The latest sugary products to emerge from Krispy Kreme and General Mills' ongoing collaboration has debuted. As of today, fans can indulge in a limited-time offering of donuts that feature a cereal-inspired cinnamon milk glaze. As detailed in a press release, the collab sees three types of sweetly spiced donuts on offer. While all are cinnamon-milk glazed, one is plain, one is frosted with cream cheese, and the other has a dulce de leche topping.

The cinnamon milk glaze is made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the two iced donuts also come with a cinnamon sugar dusting and actual pieces of the cereal. Another item in the lineup, per Krispy Kreme's website, is the Cinnamon Milk Chiller, which is a frozen beverage made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch blended throughout. According to an announcement the chain made on Facebook, each of these treats will be available in American and Canadian stores through May 5.