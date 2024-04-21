The Expert-Approved Ingredients You Need For The Perfect Nacho Sauce

Perfectly gooey and pleasantly tangy, it's hard to imagine a dish that a touch of nacho cheese couldn't elevate (we've even got 29 must-try recipes with cheese sauce ready to go). If you think canned nacho cheese is liquid gold, just imagine how incredible it tastes when it's homemade. For many folks, nacho cheese may seem like one of those magical, miracle foods that just appear, ready for them to enjoy, but whipping up a top-notch batch of the sauce at home is all too easy with the right ingredients.

While the cheese is, of course, the pièce de résistance in any nacho cheese sauce recipe, Keyshawn Hudson, content creator and author of "Food Family Repeat," reminded Mashed that you need more than just cheese to create that coveted creamy texture. "Key ingredients for perfect homemade nacho sauce include milk or cream to achieve the desired consistency, butter or oil for richness, flour or cornstarch as a thickening agent, and seasonings such as garlic powder, cumin, paprika, and a pinch of cayenne for flavor," Hudson told Mashed in an exclusive interview.