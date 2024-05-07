How To Fill The Void Left By McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce

When McDonald's first introduced its chicken McNuggets back in 1983, these came with a choice of four different dipping sauces: barbecue, honey, sweet and sour, and hot mustard. A few dozen sauces have come and gone since that time, but the menu today still lists three of the originals, but hot mustard no longer holds a spot as one of the chain's signature sauces.

While there was never any official announcement that hot mustard would be getting the boot, anecdotal evidence seems to show that it started disappearing from restaurants in the mid-teens. If you are still missing this discontinued dipping sauce, you may be equal parts pleased and annoyed to know that it's still available for purchase on eBay — at a ridiculous markup, needless to say. If you're unwilling to pay a premium for a few sauce tubs of unknown provenance, though, you do have a few options. These may involve a little work on your part, anything from travel to comparison shopping to kitchen experimentation, but with any luck, you'll hit on a solution to fill that hot mustard-shaped hole in your heart.