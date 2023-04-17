Chick-Fil-A Is Sending Two More Sauces To Grocery Stores (And We Got The Merch)

Business has been booming at Chick-fil-A for quite a while now, and the company has continued to expand and find new ways to spread the wealth. The company now has almost 3,000 franchises across the country and a legion of very loyal fans.

When a company has devoted followers, there's always room for growth. Some Chick-Fil-A lovers would stockpile their sauce containers to keep on hand whenever the urge struck. Well-known for its excellent customer service and strong marketing strategies, Chick-Fil-A responded by creating products available to take home: 16-ounce containers of its best-known dipping sauces. Chick-fil-A's special sauces entered the grocery sector in several southern states in 2020. In 2021, the company widened its range to cover the entire country; Chick-fil-A's original signature sauce and its ever-popular Polynesian have been available for purchase nationwide since then. Some of their stores even offer 8-ounce bottles of their Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces to bring home.

Building on the success of that venture, Chick-fil-A is releasing two more of its signature sauces in 16-oz bottles. The two sauces set for the big bottle treatment are Barbeque and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha are the newest additions to the mix.