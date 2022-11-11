Arby's Products Are Finally Getting The Grocery Store Treatment
While a number of fast food chains are all about burgers and fries, Arby's sets itself apart by spotlighting a variety of roast beef sandwiches. There's more than one reason why Arby's roast beef is so delicious: The chain's 100% roast beef is roasted in-house, sliced to order, and made with a marinade to keep things juicy. Ever-evolving Arby's has even ventured beyond "the meats" to introduce fried fish and hushpuppies during the summer. Still, the classic roast beef sandwich is, by far, Arbys' best-selling menu item.
Although it is possible to make a copycat Arby's sandwich in your own kitchen, sometimes you just want the convenient indulgence of the fast food version. If you want to capture Arby's flavor at home without having to go to the drive-thru or place an order on a delivery app, you're in luck. Brand Eating just reported that a few of Arby's beloved products will be available for purchase at the grocery store, which means you'll now be able to jazz up a homemade roast beef sandwich for a filling lunch or dinner.
Here's what Arby's menu items you can find in grocery stores
While you'll have to head to an actual Arby's location to get the chain's signature roast beef sandwiches, it'll be easier than ever to bring that familiar Arby's taste to the foods you cook at home. According to Brand Eating, bottles of Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce are both heading to grocery store aisles, and shoppers can also pick up Arby's Crinkle Fries in the frozen aisle. Customers can find these three products at Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons.
Based on an article from Guilty Eats, it looks like these bottled sauces have been popping up in grocery stores for about a month, and previously, customers could purchase the sauce from Arby's locations way back in 2013. If you haven't had these sauces before and don't know which one to start with, The Takeout vouches for the Horsey Sauce, a horseradish-centric condiment that the publication calls "Arby's best item."
Can't find any of Arby's sauces at your local grocery store? Don't worry, we've come up with our own copycat recipe for Horsey Sauce as well as a copycat Arby's Sauce recipe. Though it might not be exactly like what you'd get at the fast food chain, you can put these sauces on your burgers and sandwiches to satisfy your craving.