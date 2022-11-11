Arby's Products Are Finally Getting The Grocery Store Treatment

While you'll have to head to an actual Arby's location to get the chain's signature roast beef sandwiches, it'll be easier than ever to bring that familiar Arby's taste to the foods you cook at home. According to Brand Eating, bottles of Arby's Sauce and Horsey Sauce are both heading to grocery store aisles, and shoppers can also pick up Arby's Crinkle Fries in the frozen aisle. Customers can find these three products at Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons.

Based on an article from Guilty Eats, it looks like these bottled sauces have been popping up in grocery stores for about a month, and previously, customers could purchase the sauce from Arby's locations way back in 2013. If you haven't had these sauces before and don't know which one to start with, The Takeout vouches for the Horsey Sauce, a horseradish-centric condiment that the publication calls "Arby's best item."

Can't find any of Arby's sauces at your local grocery store? Don't worry, we've come up with our own copycat recipe for Horsey Sauce as well as a copycat Arby's Sauce recipe. Though it might not be exactly like what you'd get at the fast food chain, you can put these sauces on your burgers and sandwiches to satisfy your craving.