The 7 Best Breads At The Costco Bakery, Ranked

The Costco bakery may not entice customers with the scent of fresh-baked bread wafting out from behind the counter. But the hearty artisan offerings bagged up and stacked on the tables are enough to win the hearts of lovers of baked goods looking for a bargain on beautiful bulk breads and luscious loaves worth lingering over. This section of the wondrous warehouse retailer is especially important for family shoppers who know how costly specialty breads can get when purchased regularly.

While it's tempting to sweep through and grab every loaf in the collection, some selections provide a more favorable experience for bread lovers than others, even if that experience is solely situational. In other words, one bread fan's croissant is another bread fan's ciabatta roll. We wondered how these premium selections stack up against each other, so we made a Costco run, grabbed a bag of each type, and settled in for a good old-fashioned bread tasting. It's safe to say they're all winners, but some selections have a more gourmet touch that lends to a superior experience, while others are ground-level options that may not rise to your more special occasions. We'll explain how we determined our ranking at the end, but for now, let's dive into the seven best breads you can pick up at the Costco bakery.