How Long Costco's Most Popular Products Are Good For After Opening Them

Everybody loves to have some cake with a celebration, be it a graduation, a birthday, an anniversary, or any other occasion. In addition, as adults, we reserve the right to buy ourselves a cake whenever we want even if there's nothing particularly exciting happening. So, it's great to hear that Costco's in-house bakery is known for selling delicious and affordable sheet cakes for any occasion, be it special or mundane. That said, Costco's take on sheet cake is on par size-wise with other products sold at the wholesale club — in other words, it can be huge. How well, if at all, does Costco's sheet cake last over time?

Generally, most cakes are good at room temperature for three to four days, so long as they're covered. However, even with thorough wrapping, the cake will start to dry out significantly and lose that moist texture we all know and love. If you want to extend the life of the cake you can put it in the fridge with plastic wrap against the cut edges to keep in moisture as best as you can. You may also want to consider portioning the cake into slices and freezing them. One Reddit user suggests storing Costco sheet cake slices by taking a folded piece of parchment paper, putting it around the knife, and sliding it into the cut you made in the cake before freezing. This way, it will be easier to remove single pieces to thaw for individual servings.