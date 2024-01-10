Costco's Pricey New Garlic Parmesan Bread Has TikTok Turning To DIY

There are some sections at Costco that you don't necessarily have to visit every time you shop there. However, the bakery probably isn't one of them. Stocked with fresh-baked muffins, bagels, bread, and desserts, the department is full of mouthwatering treats, including a brand-new roasted garlic parmesan bread that has recently captured the attention of shoppers for more reasons than one.

"This is quite possibly the best bread I've ever had in my life," TikTok user @costcohotfinds declared in a recent video about their latest bakery find. They described the hand-scored loaf as having the best of both worlds with a crisp crust and a "pillowy soft" interior, making sure to point out one of the full cloves of roasted garlic that was baked right into the bread. Still, other TikTokers pointed out a different, slightly jarring aspect of the loaf — its $7.99 price tag.

"$7.99 for 1 loaf?? It better be good!" one person commented. "Doesn't sound like a good deal!!" another quipped. Others contemplated skipping the flavorful find in favor of making their own roasted garlic parmesan — though at least one shopper knew that plan probably wasn't feasible. "Paying $7.99 for that hurts, knowing I have a sourdough starter and could make it. But I also know I simply will not make it myself," they said, and we can't help but give them props for their honesty.