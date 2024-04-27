The Best And Worst Rated Party Platters From Costco, According To Customers

Costco isn't just a warehouse-style store: it's a retail utopia where shoppers (and their wallets) jump for joy. It's known for its unbeatable savings on great bulk items. The food items Costco offers range from a 72 lbs whole wheel Parmigiano Reggiano cheese to a 2-⅕ lbs. tin of caviar and even a month's supply emergency food kit. The chain will also be there for you when you have to play host or attend social gatherings with plenty of mouths to feed.

Maybe you are hosting a games night or a family member's birthday party. Either way, Costco might just have a cheap, convenient, and delish catering solution for you. In recent years, the Party Platters from Costco have pretty much gotten a personality of their own since they come in such a wide range of flavors, and thanks to that, most of them are bound to please a wide variety of party people.

Some of these platter options need to be pre-ordered two to four days in advance, while others are waiting to be purchased and devoured in Costco's bakery deli, produce, or deli section. Of course, we can't vouch for every platter that Costco has to offer, as some are either not worth it or they just don't taste great. But buckle up as we take a look at some of Costco's best and worst rate party platters, according to you — the internet dwellers.