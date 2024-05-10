The Most Unusual Steak Toppings That Actually Work
When it comes to steak toppings, classics like béarnaise and peppercorn sauce often steal the spotlight. But, there are countless other additions that can take your favorite cut of steak to the next level, so there's no need to shy away from trying some slightly more daring combinations.
While some might raise an eyebrow at the thought of raspberry sauce or caviar topping a perfectly seared steak, these unconventional pairings can offer a flavorful twist to the traditional steak experience. From decadent lobster to zingy kimchi, we've compiled the ultimate list of unusual toppings that can give the humble steak a truly unique flair.
Join us as we explore some unexpected marriages of flavors and textures that, surprisingly, work wonders. Whether you're a steak connoisseur or simply looking to try something new, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by these unconventional, yet undeniably delicious, combinations that will leave you craving more.
Blue cheese sauce
Bold, creamy, and exuding decadence, blue cheese sauce adds a punch of flavor and richness to your steak, making it taste extra indulgent. The pairing of pungent blue cheese with a perfectly cooked cut of beef may not seem like a natural one, but we urge you to give it a try. The rich, tangy notes of blue cheese complement the savory umami of the steak wonderfully, while the creaminess of the sauce adds a luxurious texture. This means each mouthful of steak is coated in delicious, velvety goodness.
To create the perfect blue cheese sauce, you'll need just a handful of fresh ingredients. Melted butter, heavy cream, and your crumbled blue cheese will form the base of the sauce, but you could also add some garlic, fresh herbs, or finely diced shallots if desired. A variety of blue cheeses will work beautifully here, with Gorgonzola, Roquefort, or Stilton each bringing their own distinct flavor. Once the sauce has simmered gently on the stove, it's time to drizzle it generously over your steak. Allow it to coat the juicy meat — the perfect sophisticated final touch to your meal.
Teriyaki sauce
You might traditionally associate this sauce with grilled chicken or salmon, but teriyaki can bring an amazing burst of Asian-inspired flavor to steak. It's sweet and savory flavors beautifully compliment the rich juiciness of perfectly cooked meat. The key to a stellar teriyaki is getting the balance of flavors just right.
The classic sauce is made with a blend of soy sauce, mirin (a sweet rice wine), sugar, garlic, and ginger, though some recipes incorporate extra ingredients like a splash of sake, balsamic vinegar, or beef broth. The result is a sauce with a sticky texture and a flavor that is both savory and slightly sweet with a hint of umami. This luscious sauce can be poured over the steak, infusing it with that irresistible Asian-inspired taste. For an extra burst of freshness and crunch, try garnishing your teriyaki steak with chopped green onions or a scattering of sesame seeds.
Sautéed mushrooms
For a steak topping that adds earthy depth and savory richness, look no further than sautéed mushrooms. It may seem like a simple addition, but mushrooms possess an incredible ability to elevate the meaty flavors of a steak.
Start by selecting your favorite mushroom variety. Cremini, portobello, shiitake, or even a mixture of a few different types, will all work fantastically. Slice them thinly, then heat a generous knob of butter and drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, along with a pinch of salt and pepper and any other herbs, sauces, or aromatics that tickle your fancy. We love to add some minced garlic, parsley, and soy sauce for extra flavor. Or, if you want to transform your mushrooms into a rich sauce, try adding some heavy cream, chicken broth, or a splash of white wine.
Once you've sautéed the mushrooms for a few minutes and they're golden brown and tender, pile them on top of your steak and allow their earthy goodness to mingle with the meat juices. It's the perfect way to upgrade your steak, while adding some extra nutrients to your meal too.
Guacamole
Take your steak to another level with a dollop of creamy, easy-to-make guacamole. This beloved Mexican dish doesn't have to be reserved for tacos or nachos. Its vibrant flavors and creamy texture make it a surprisingly delicious accompaniment to a juicy steak.
Made from ripe avocados, typically mashed with lime juice, salt, and sometimes other additions like fresh jalapeño, garlic, and red onion, guacamole has a fresh and tangy taste. This makes for a surprisingly delicious contrast against the richness of a steak. Whether you prefer your guacamole chunky or smooth, mild or spicy, its a versatile topping that's super quick to whip up, and can easily be customized to your taste. Once you've cooked your steak using your method of choice, it's a simple case of generously spooning the guacamole over the top. Its vibrant green color will look great against the deep brown sear of the steak, too!
Raspberry sauce
No, we haven't gone crazy. Yes, we mean raspberry sauce — the kind you might typically drizzle over ice cream or cheesecake. While fruit sauces might seem more at home on a dessert plate, the pairing of juicy raspberries with savory steak creates an incredibly moreish flavor combination. So, prepare your taste buds for a delightful surprise with the addition of tangy and sweet raspberry sauce to your steak.
Using fresh raspberries for your sauce will ensure it's packed with flavor. You'll simply want to simmer these in a saucepan with a splash of water and a touch of sugar until the berries have broken down and released their natural juices. For extra zing, you can also incorporate a squeeze of lemon juice, which will help to brighten the sauce, making it the perfect topping for balancing the richness of the steak. Adding a little corn starch can also help to thicken the sauce. Once the sauce has reached your desired consistency, remove it from the heat and strain it through a fine mesh sieve to remove any seeds or pulp, leaving behind a smooth and velvety texture that is perfect for drizzling over your steak.
Caviar
If you're looking for the ultimate gourmet dining experience, caviar is a topping that will take your steak to new heights of sophistication. Often reserved for special occasions and fine dining establishments, caviar has a delicate, briny flavor and luxurious mouthfeel. It's made from the eggs (called roe) of the sturgeon fish. Highly prized in the culinary world, and requiring labor-intensive production methods, it typically has a high price tag. But, it's something that's certainly worth splashing out on if you want to create a steak dish of the utmost decadence.
To create the perfect caviar-topped steak, start by searing your steak, cooking it to your desired level of doneness. Then, simply spoon a dollop of chilled caviar on top of the steak, allowing those luscious pearls to cascade over the meat. A little goes a long way when it comes to caviar, so it won't take much to elevate each bite of steak with that signature briny pop of flavor. With its exquisite taste and elegant presentation, caviar-topped steak is sure to make any occasion feel extra special.
Fried eggs
Turn your steak dinner into a hearty breakfast-inspired treat with the addition of a perfectly fried egg. This simple combination offers a comforting and satisfying twist on your standard sauces and butters. Whether you prefer your egg sunny-side up or over easy, its velvety yolk is sure to add a delicious richness to each savory bite of steak. The creamy texture of the egg is an utterly irresistible pairing for a tender, juicy steak.
Once your steak is cooked to perfection and you've set it aside to rest, heat a frying pan over medium heat with a little oil and crack in your eggs, allowing them to cook until the whites are set and the yolk is still slightly runny. Flip it over to cook on the other side briefly, if desired. Season the egg with a pinch of salt and pepper, then carefully slide it onto the top of your steak, for the ultimate hearty, savory dinner. It's a timeless combination that never fails to impress.
Kimchi
Add a burst of bold, tangy flavor to your steak with the unexpected addition of kimchi. This traditional Korean side dish of fermented vegetables, typically cabbage or radishes, offers a unique twist that works amazingly with steak. While steak is rich and savory, kimchi brings a punch of acidity, spice, and umami that cuts through the richness of the meat perfectly. It's a combination you simply have to try!
To add your favorite variety of kimchi to your cooked steaks, either spoon it straight from the jar or give the kimchi a quick toss in a pan first to heat it up and bring out its flavors. You could even try blitzing up kimchi with some other ingredients, like mayonnaise and rice vinegar, to make a smooth sauce. However you add it to your steak, kimchi will bring vibrant color and a tangy deliciousness to every bite. Plus, the probiotic-rich nature of kimchi adds a gut-friendly boost to your meal, making it extra nourishing, too.
Lobster
Indulge in the ultimate surf and turf by topping your steak with succulent lobster meat. It's another decadent addition that will make you feel like you're enjoying a fine dining experience in the comfort of your own home. The meatiest part of the a lobster, lobster tails, are your best bet for adding to your steak. They're best broiled or grilled, taking less than 10 minutes to cook. The lobster flesh should be opaque and just cooked through to allow its delicate texture and flavor to shine. The pairing of that naturally sweet, tender flesh is incredible with the rich meatiness of the steak.
Once both the steak and lobster are cooked, it's time to bring them together. Add a succulent lobster tail to each steak, and garnish with any extra toppings that take your fancy. Some fresh chopped parsley or a squeeze of lemon are great additions. Or, whip up a rich garlic butter to drizzle on top of everything.
Caramelized onions
Caramelized onions are packed with natural sweetness and aromatic flavor, making them the perfect addition to a well-cooked steak. Cooked low and slow until golden brown and irresistible, they're a classic side dish, but we think caramelized onions deserve more recognition as a go-to steak topping. The magic of caramelized onions is the way they transform from pungent and sharp to soft, sweet, and melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
To achieve the perfect caramelization, start by thinly slicing your onions and cooking them in a frying pan with a knob of butter and drizzle of olive oil over low heat. Allow the onions to cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until they're soft and golden brown, releasing their natural sugars and developing a rich flavor. Patience is key, as this will take about 30 minutes in total. When the onions are almost done, try adding a splash of bourbon to the pan for a warm and sophisticated touch. Once your onions are beautifully caramelized, pile them on top of your cooked steak. The result will be a delicious medley of sweetness and savory richness.
Mustard sauce
The zesty kick of mustard sauce is another wonderful pairing for steak. You might think it's best to stick to sandwiches or hot dogs when it comes to mustard, but its bold flavor and creamy texture actually make for an incredible way to top your seared beef. Whipping up some mustard sauce is super easy too.
Just grab some Dijon mustard, crème fraîche, and black pepper. Then, simply pop them in a saucepan, stir, and allow everything to simmer for a few minutes until heated through. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and you've got yourself a simple yet flavor-packed steak sauce. If you'd like to add extra richness to the sauce, you could opt for heavy cream instead of crème fraîche. Or, for extra savory flavor, toss in some finely diced shallots. A splash of wine or bourbon can add some balancing acidity and depth of flavor too. Once your mustard sauce is ready, drizzle it generously over your cooked steak, allowing its bold flavors to meld with the savory juices of the meat. Serve with your favorite sides, such as fries and greens, for a perfect plateful.
Truffle butter
An ingredient with luxury connotations, truffle has a wonderfully earthy, pungent flavor. When whipped up into a rich butter, it can be a totally delicious steak topping. To infuse butter with truffle, you can use either fresh grated truffle, truffle oil, truffle paste, or perhaps a combination of these ingredients. All will add a rich flavor and result in a super sumptuous butter. Simply mix softened butter, the truffle or oil, and salt in a bowl. Then, cover the bowl and pop it in the fridge for at least an hour to let the flavors meld and intensify.
Once your steaks have cooked and rested, dollop a spoonful of the truffle butter on top of each steak. The heat from the steak will cause the butter to melt, creating a luscious sauce that seeps into the meat. Now, your steak is infused with that unmistakable indulgent flavor and aroma of truffles.
Gremolata
Add a burst of freshness and brightness to your steak with the vibrant flavors of gremolata. This zesty Italian condiment, made with lemon, garlic, and parsley, adds a refreshing twist that perfectly complements the richness of beef. To prepare this flavorful steak topping, you'll need to finely chop some fresh parsley, then mix it with grated lemon zest and garlic. The result is a vibrant green mixture that is bursting with citrusy freshness and aromatic garlic.
To incorporate gremolata into your steak dinner, it's a simple case of generously scattering it over the top of the steaks and allowing those bright, herby flavors to infuse the meat. The acidity of the lemon zest cuts through the richness of the beef, and the garlic adds an aromatic depth of flavor that will lift every bite of the steak. It's a super refreshing contrast to the hearty juiciness of the steak, and wonderful option when you fancy something a little lighter than a creamy sauce or butter.
A spicy fruit salsa
For a unique twist on traditional steak toppings, why not try a spicy fruit salsa? Combining the sweetness of fresh fruit with a little heat creates a vibrant salsa that will add punchy flavors and a burst of color to your steak.
To create your own spicy fruit salsa, start by selecting a variety of ripe fruits, such as mangoes, papayas, strawberries, and kiwis. Chop them into small, bite-sized pieces. Then, add some chopped herbs of choice. Mint and cilantro are two great options. A squeeze of lime juice will add extra freshness and acidity, while a drizzle of hot sauce will add a fiery kick. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, and sprinkle in some salt to taste. If you want some extra heat and crunch, you could add some fresh chopped jalapeños, too. Once your spicy fruit salsa is prepared, simply spoon it over your cooked steak and it's ready to devour. You'll find that this topping pairs wonderfully with other spicy steak marinades or rubs too.
A parmesan crust
An incredible way to take your steak to another level of indulgence is adding a crispy, savory Parmesan crust. It will make everything extra rich, crisp, and mouth-wateringly delicious. Cooking your steaks in a smoker can be a great option for keeping them juicy, tender, and packed with smoky flavor, and this method is perfect if you want to add a parmesan crust. First, smoke the steaks until they're almost finished cooking. You can use an instant-read thermometer to check the internal temperature of the meat, with your target temperature depending on your desired level of doneness.
While they're smoking, prepare the Parmesan topping using a mixture of grated Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, and any herbs or other additions of your choice, such as garlic, mustard, or parsley. Then, remove the steaks from the smoker, add the Parmesan topping to the steaks and pop them under the broiler for a few minutes until they're golden, crisp, and bubbling. If you don't have a smoker, you can of course sear the steaks in a pan instead (again, until almost cooked to your desired level), before topping with the Parmesan mixture and broiling.
Whisky sauce
For something a little more boozy, try topping your steak with a creamy whisky sauce. It's rich, velvety, and it'll take your steak to new heights of sophistication. This indulgent topping combines the warmth and depth of whisky, along with the savory richness of other classic steak sauces. It's a combination that perfectly complements the robust flavor of steak.
To create the ultimate whisky sauce, start by searing your steak to your desired level of doneness, then set it aside to rest while you prepare the sauce. In the same pan used to cook the steak, melt a knob of butter and sauté some finely diced shallots until softened. Then, you'll need some beef broth, and of course a generous glug of whisky. Let it bubble away and reduce by about half, before adding rich heavy cream and tangy Dijon mustard. The result is a super creamy and flavorful sauce with a delicious alcoholic kick. When drizzled generously over your steak, it will ensure every bite is enhanced with the smoky sweetness of whisky.