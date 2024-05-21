10 Barbecue Sauces With An Unhealthy Amount Of Sugar

It's all too tempting to swath your chicken and ribs in a bottle of store-bought barbecue sauce to infuse your favorites with as much smoky flavor as possible. This isn't a cuisine designed for holding back; any grill masters worth their flipper will tell you the more sauce you add, the better your dish tastes. But even the best brands of barbecue sauce are likely to include unhealthy ingredients in the recipe, usually in the form of sugar designed to heighten the experience even further. This is bad news for mindful eaters looking for tasty options that don't soak their chops in troublesome sweeteners.

It's crucial to know what you're pouring on your pulled pork or shredded beef before you overload your culinary masterpieces with more sugar than your system can handle. We scanned the labels of popular store-bought barbecue sauces to see which bottles toss in the most problematic ingredients. Unsurprisingly, the most frequent offender is high fructose corn syrup, a devious form of sugar found in more processed foods than you can shake a St. Louis drumstick at. But some concoctions go further, using multiple forms of sugar to achieve their flavor, be it creatively distinctive or disappointingly derivative. Grab a fork and dig into the results to find out whether you should consider rethinking your go-to store-bought barbecue sauce.