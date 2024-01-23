What Is Teriyaki Sauce And How To Use It

Nowadays, teriyaki is usually associated with the sauce, but the word was first used to label a cooking technique. The word teriyaki is a portmanteau of the Japanese word "teri," which can be roughly translated as shiny or glowy, and the word "yaki," a collective term for dishes that are usually grilled or broiled. The name was originally coined to refer to all the dishes that come off the grill or broiler with a glossy coating.

That distinctive shine is mainly attained by mixing soy sauce, sake, and mirin into a sauce to brush over the ingredients on the grill. Originally, the method was reserved for fish. Besides acting as a flavor booster, the sauce also protected and preserved the fish, which was essential before the invention of modern appliances.

The teriyaki technique is estimated to date back to the 17th-century Edo period in Japan, but the first official reference was in the 19th century. The Meiji period that followed Edo brought significant changes to Japanese society that led to major modernization and prosperity. The Japanese diet started to include different proteins — namely beef and chicken — and the teriyaki technique that was once reserved for fish was applied to meat. The recipe was slightly modified and gained its current form, mainly combining soy sauce with sake, mirin, and sugar.