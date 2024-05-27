The Absolute Best Hash Browns In The US, According To Customers

Humble hash browns are often overshadowed by more elaborate dishes like eggs Benedict and omelets. A simple hash browns recipe could consist of nothing more than grated potatoes seasoned with a little salt and pepper and fried in oil, however, some restaurant chefs see hash browns as more than just a plate filler. Some take extra care to ensure their hash browns are a memorable part of the meal, or the star of the show.

There are a few reasons why hash browns taste better at some restaurants. Oftentimes it comes down to using the right types of potatoes and cooking fats, resulting in perfectly crispy hash browns every time. Then there is the presentation. Some chefs serve grandiose versions of hash browns that are meals in themselves or add tasty ingredients like bacon, onions, or cheese to take the dish to the next level.

If you consider yourself somewhat of a hash brown connoisseur, this list is for you. We scoured hundreds of customer reviews to determine which restaurants serve the absolute best hash browns in the United States, and we'll explain more about how we chose them at the end. For now, these are the hash brown dishes that diners say put run-of-the-mill fast food hash browns to shame.