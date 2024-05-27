13 Ways To Upgrade Your Pork Chop Dinner

It's entirely possible that pork chops have a bit of a reputation in your house. While they're definitely a delicious, versatile cut of meat, they're also a little old fashioned to some. They're the stuff of weekend dinners with the older generation, piled high with onions of a funny texture, and Crock Pots — bonus points for it being a 1980s-era Crock Pot.

It's also very easy to end up with a very dry, very tough, and very difficult-to-chew piece of meat. Sounds familiar, right? Anyone who's ever had pork chops has been there, but it's not the pork chop's fault necessarily.

Fortunately, we have some good news: It's incredibly easy to not only add some serious variety to your pork chop dinners but upgrade them way beyond those childhood and adolescent memories. Sure, it might take a little out-of-the-box thinking, but we have a whole list of incredible options to get you headed in the right direction. As a bonus, many of these ideas aren't going to require an extra shopping trip, just a deep dive into the fridge and pantry. If there's anything we love more than creativity, it's cutting down on shopping trips and making the most of what we already have! With that in mind, let's look at some ways to take that pork chop dinner from blah to stellar.