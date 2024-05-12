Hot Honey Pork Chops Recipe

Hot honey started out as a cult favorite back in the 20-tweens, but by now it's so mainstream that even Pizza Hut is in on the hot honey trend. There are numerous ways that you can use hot honey, ranging from stirring it into your tea to drizzling it on your pizza, but developer Kate Shungu likes to use it on pork chops. As she describes the dish, "The pork chops are meaty and tender with a sweet and spicy kick from the jalapeño-infused honey."

If you're wondering where she found jalapeño honey, she made it herself, which is a super-easy process involving just two ingredients ( jalapeños and honey). Once infused, she says "The honey is pleasantly spicy" and compares the heat level to that of jalapeño-flavored potato chips. "You can taste the zip but it won't burn your mouth off," she tells us, but adds that you can mix some cayenne into the spice blend for the pork chops if you want a more incendiary meal.