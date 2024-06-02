The Panelle Sandwich Is A Chickpea Classic With A Storied History

When you think of sandwiches, you might think of tuna salad, ham and cheese — maybe even a scrumptious BLT. However, what you might not think of is fried chickpea dough. That is, unless you've recently visited the sunny climes of Palermo, Italy, where panelle sandwiches are a popular lunchtime option or quick on-the-go snack. A fritter made out of spiced chickpea flour traditionally served in a mafalda roll, it is a Sicilian classic that is sophisticated in its simplicity. There are no bells or whistles here, and, if authenticity is what you're going for, no additional sauces should be added to this sandwich other than perhaps a squeeze of lemon. But how did this delicacy come to be?

The origins of the panelle sandwich date back to somewhere between the 9th and 11th centuries, during the North African invasion of the island, when the Arabs began grinding the ever-abundant chickpeas to make flour. The raw flour didn't taste that great, and because there's no better way to make something tastier than by frying it up, that's exactly what they did. They added water to make a dough, some herbs and spices (namely parsley, salt and pepper), and plopped little squares of the mixture into hot oil, creating panelle.