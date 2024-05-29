9 Tips That Will Take Your Flank Steak To The Next Level

If you're looking for an affordable cut of beef that's high in protein and low in fat, you'll want to consider flank steak. It's a lean, boneless cut taken from the cow's abdominal muscles, also known as the flank. Sometimes referred to as jiffy steak, beef flank, and plank steak, it is incredibly versatile, with a big, beefy flavor. It's the perfect choice to grill and enjoy as the star of your meal, and you can also use it in dishes like fajitas, salads, or pad see ew. See what we mean by versatile?

To help you up your flank steak game, we spoke with three experts: Lisa Schroeder, Executive Chef and Owner of Mother's Bistro & Bar in Portland, Oregon; Marcelo Mintz, a chef with over two decades of experience from Kutztown, Pennsylvania; and Bryan Koppana, Executive Chef and Owner of Moonlight Meadows in Ishpeming, Michigan. Read on to discover nine tips that will help take your flank steak to the next level.