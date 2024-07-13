Campfire Nachos Are The Ultimate Way To Feed A Crowd While Camping

Is there anything more satisfying than food cooked over an open fire? If you're a frequent camper, you're likely well-acquainted with nature's kitchen — that is, a crackling campfire that's as much a cooking tool as it is a social gathering space. And if you happen to have a big group in tow, there's a particular one-dish meal that will change the way you camp: campfire nachos. With just a few ingredients and a Dutch oven (or cast iron skillet), you can have a fun, delicious, easy-to-assemble way to feed a crowd.

The key to perfect campfire nachos is working in layers so every bite is evenly warmed and loaded with fixings. Start with a base layer of tortilla chips, then generously add some shredded Mexican cheese (or our favorite creamy nacho cheese sauce), followed by a scattering of your favorite toppings. Chopped jalapeños, diced Hatch chiles, sliced avocado, black beans, salsa, shredded chicken, or ground beef are all classic, crowd-pleasing options that will rarely steer you wrong. (For simplicity's sake, if you're adding chicken or beef, it's best to use meat that's already cooked.) Once your layers are complete, all there is left to do is cover the skillet and place it over the campfire to let the heat melt the cheese and warm your ingredients. If you don't have a lid, a sheet of aluminum foil will also work in a pinch.