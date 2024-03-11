Doritos Are More Than Just Snacks – They're Also Good Campfire Tinder

Doritos are crunchy and delicious, but they're also an unexpected camping essential. If you're having trouble getting a fire going at the campsite, the popular snack might save the day. Doritos can be used as effective fire starters in a pinch, and surprisingly, they can sustain small flames without any need for kindling. Depending on what the person in charge of campfire snacks has a hankering for, most corn-based chips, like Cheetos and Fritos, will work just the same, and it's all thanks to science.

The magic lies in three of the chips' core ingredients. Cornstarch, vegetable oil, and salt work together to make Doritos flammable enough to maintain strong flames. Corn is a starchy carbohydrate that's great fuel in both your body and a fire. It's full of energy, and when ground into the powder used to create Doritos, the large surface area increases flammability.

Vegetable oils, such as corn, canola, and sunflower oil, all used in Doritos, can get extremely hot. Although they're safe for basic kitchen use, they easily catch fire when temperatures rise above stovetop limits. Coupled with an exterior coating of flammable fat, just one tortilla chip can keep a flame alive for close to a minute. However, the type of coating does not affect flammability. Any Doritos flavor will work. Additionally, a bag of Doritos contains about 210 milligrams of sodium. While salt is not flammable, it keeps the chips dry and brittle like firewood.