Leftover Steak Turns Baked Potatoes Into The Star Of Your Meal
When people say, "Let's get into the meat and potatoes," they're probably not talking about literally jumping into some sort of delicious dinner ball pit (don't tempt us). But they are likely referring to the most important parts of something. So it's not surprising that steak, which some would argue is the king of meats, and a baked potato are all you need for a satisfying meal — although adding a veggie isn't a bad idea. But we're all about creativity, so let's get into how to turn a baked potato into an entree by repurposing your leftover steak.
While freshly prepared steak is at the top of its game, it can still be tasty a second time around, especially when you slap it on top of a baked potato. We recommend bringing the steak to room temperature first (this helps it cook evenly), then gently reheat it in the oven. To recreate the delicious crust, sear it again briefly in a hot skillet on both sides. After a quick rest, slice the steak up and onto the potato it goes.
It's important to start with a good canvas, so check out this simple baked potato recipe for a spud that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Also, a bigger potato would work best here, as that leaves more room to stuff in steak and other delicious toppings. If you're short on time, you can also use your Instant Pot or air fryer to bake the potato.
More ways to elevate your baked potato with leftovers
With just butter, salt, and pepper, a baked potato can be a tasty side dish. But adding leftover steak to a potato is not only a good way to repurpose leftovers; it can also recreate a steakhouse experience at home. Try adding other sides to the "steaked potato," like creamed spinach, steamed broccoli, or sautéed asparagus. Or take things to a gourmet level with shrimp, lobster, or crab for a surf-and-turf setup. Adding bearnaise for a steak Oscar effect will make this a five-star meal (although you might have to start shooing hopeful guests away if word gets out).
This hack isn't limited to American steakhouse dishes, either. Different kinds of leftover steak can make a baked potato into an entirely new entree. Think carne asada with pico de gallo and guacamole or Korean bulgogi with kimchi. In fact, you could tweak this hack with just about any steak dish from around the world.
Aside from steak, there are other things worth adding to your baked potato that you probably haven't thought of. What about leftover BBQ pork with cheddar (or mac and cheese) and diced green onions for a Southern-style meal? Try shredded roast beef with au jus for a French dip potato, or add leftover rotisserie chicken to a baked potato drizzled with Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing. The possibilities are practically endless — so go ahead, stuff that spud, and turn it into the star of the meal.