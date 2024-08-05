Leftover Steak Turns Baked Potatoes Into The Star Of Your Meal

When people say, "Let's get into the meat and potatoes," they're probably not talking about literally jumping into some sort of delicious dinner ball pit (don't tempt us). But they are likely referring to the most important parts of something. So it's not surprising that steak, which some would argue is the king of meats, and a baked potato are all you need for a satisfying meal — although adding a veggie isn't a bad idea. But we're all about creativity, so let's get into how to turn a baked potato into an entree by repurposing your leftover steak.

While freshly prepared steak is at the top of its game, it can still be tasty a second time around, especially when you slap it on top of a baked potato. We recommend bringing the steak to room temperature first (this helps it cook evenly), then gently reheat it in the oven. To recreate the delicious crust, sear it again briefly in a hot skillet on both sides. After a quick rest, slice the steak up and onto the potato it goes.

It's important to start with a good canvas, so check out this simple baked potato recipe for a spud that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Also, a bigger potato would work best here, as that leaves more room to stuff in steak and other delicious toppings. If you're short on time, you can also use your Instant Pot or air fryer to bake the potato.