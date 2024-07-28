14 Popular Steak Dishes From Around The World You Need To Try

When most people think of a hearty and decadent meal, they think of something involving steak. It's one of the most beloved proteins worldwide, thanks to its rich taste and versatility. Moreover, there are many ways to prepare and serve steak, with different countries and cultures using a wide variety of cuts, spices, and cooking techniques to showcase the meat. If you're looking to incorporate some international flair into your steak routine, this article is for you. In an effort to expand our repertoire of steak recipes, we decided to do a deep dive into some of the most popular steak dishes from around the world.

To accomplish this, we spoke with chefs, foodies, and travel experts to find out what their favorite international steak dishes are and how they're prepared. We grilled the experts (pun intended) on what types of steak, seasonings, and methods elevate a simple piece of beef into a world-renowned meal. Their answers are fascinating. The next time you're craving red meat, consider trying one of these global steak dishes. You may just find that you have a new favorite meal.