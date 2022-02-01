Fans Are Loving Ree Drummond's Dog For This Endearing Habit

While Ree Drummond is known for cooking up delicious food, fans of The Pioneer Woman can also expect plenty of posts about her family and life on the farm. These glimpses of Drummond's life make her extra relatable to viewers, and Instagram couldn't stop talking about the relatable selfie where she points out the dog slobber on her coat.

Though the dogs weren't anywhere to be seen in that particular photo, Drummond has also made sure to show off her pets. A post on The Pioneer Woman blog showed that as of June 2020, she had seven dogs, who were described as "the cutest helpers on Drummond Ranch." We've seen two of her basset hounds enjoying the morning sun and a dog jumping up on her lap. Now, we're seeing just how much her dog Lucy loves Drummond.

In a recent Instagram post, Drummond included a video of Lucy, a yellow lab, walking next to her in a field. In the caption, she explains that the other dogs are up ahead and running around, but Lucy is "never ever leaves my side." Unsurprisingly, fans thought that this was absolutely adorable.