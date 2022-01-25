Fans Are Relating To Ree Drummond's Reckless Cat

It's no secret that Ree Drummond is a big-time animal lover. On their large Pawhuska, Oklahoma, estate, the Pioneer Woman's family cares for a total of seven dogs, each of whom holds a special place in Drummond's heart, per a post on her website. These pooches are often seen in the background of "The Pioneer Woman" cooking show and on the celebrity chef's Instagram page. However, they're not the only animals in Drummond's life: She has also been a cat owner, sharing blog posts over the years about her unusual felines who like to go on walks and eat dog food. According to a recent video she shared on Instagram, it seems that Drummond kitties have some daredevil in them, too.

In the clip, one of Drummond's cats can be seen scurrying across what appears to be a frozen pond on the family's property. Although some pet owners may feel anxious watching the situation unfold, it seems that Drummond is accustomed to this behavior. "Our blend barn/porch/roof cat does this frequently in the chilly winter months," she captioned the video. "I used to try to intervene and call out to him, but it just drove him farther out to the center of the pond and that was a really stressful situation (for me, not for him)."