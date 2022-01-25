Fans Are Relating To Ree Drummond's Reckless Cat
It's no secret that Ree Drummond is a big-time animal lover. On their large Pawhuska, Oklahoma, estate, the Pioneer Woman's family cares for a total of seven dogs, each of whom holds a special place in Drummond's heart, per a post on her website. These pooches are often seen in the background of "The Pioneer Woman" cooking show and on the celebrity chef's Instagram page. However, they're not the only animals in Drummond's life: She has also been a cat owner, sharing blog posts over the years about her unusual felines who like to go on walks and eat dog food. According to a recent video she shared on Instagram, it seems that Drummond kitties have some daredevil in them, too.
In the clip, one of Drummond's cats can be seen scurrying across what appears to be a frozen pond on the family's property. Although some pet owners may feel anxious watching the situation unfold, it seems that Drummond is accustomed to this behavior. "Our blend barn/porch/roof cat does this frequently in the chilly winter months," she captioned the video. "I used to try to intervene and call out to him, but it just drove him farther out to the center of the pond and that was a really stressful situation (for me, not for him)."
Drummond isn't the only one with a fearless feline on her hands
While some fans were worried by Drummond's video, other cat owners found the situation all too relatable. Some left comments on the post sharing their own experiences with their cats' similarly dangerous behavior. One fan wrote, "Oh my gosh!! Having same issue here and I keep trying to call them back! Then my golden retriever tried to get him and that seemed like a really bad idea!" Another commented, "I just posted yesterday a video of our gray barn cat crossing our pond too! He's also super cool and tough!" A third joked, "Barn cats would survive the apocalypse alongside Twinkies and cockroaches. I'm convinced." Even Food Network star Sunny Anderson chimed in, offering some reassurance for her fellow pet owner. "I know the 'yell for them and they run further' vibe...so scary, but kitty looks light on its feet," alongside several heart-eye emojis.
In any case, Drummond assured her followers that there's no need to worry about her pet. "This cat has gotten himself out of countless sticky situations for ten years, and has successfully evaded coyotes, eagles, hawks, and rattlesnakes, so I have ultimately determined that this is one feline that's gonna be just fine," she finished the caption. Based on how confident her courageous kitty appears in the video, we'd have to agree.